Home > Bangladesh

OCs of eight police stations in Dhaka transferred amid anti-gambling crackdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Oct 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 07:22 PM BdST

The police administration has transferred officers-in-charge of eight police stations in Dhaka amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling facilities.

The chief of Motijheel Police Station, Md Omar Faruk, has been sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (north).

Police Headquarters issued the order on Tuesday after illegal casinos were busted recently in raids on sporting clubs mainly at Motijheel.

Kolabagan Police Station OC Mohammad Yasir Arafat Khan is now the OC of Motijheel Police Station while Inspector Paritosh Chandra of Uttara East Police Station has replaced Arafat. 

Mirpur Model Police Station OC Md Dadon Fokir has been transferred to DMP DB (South)

and Kotwali Police Station OC Md Shahidur Rahman to DMP DB (West).

Khilkihet Police Station OC Md Mostajirur Rahman has replaced Dadon Fokir in Mirpur while Banani Police Station Inspector Borhan Uddin has succeeded Mostajirur in Khilkhet.

Shyampur Police Station OC Md Mizanur Rahman has been transferred to Kotwali and succeeded by Sabujbagh Police Station Inspector Md Mofizul Alam.

Paltan Police Station OC Mahmudul Haque was suspended on Monday for alleged rape of a woman.

Bhatara Police Station OC Md Abu Bakr Siddique has now been transferred to Paltan. Airport Police Station Inspector Moktaruzzaman has replaced Bakr in Bhatara.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man to die for killing wife over dowry

DNCC to name bicycle lane after Bangabandhu

 2 drug traffickers die in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Hasina returns to Dhaka

Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel

Bangladesh seeks to improve local flood warnings

Lokman, Firoz remanded again

Online casino owner arrested

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.