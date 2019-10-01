OCs of eight police stations in Dhaka transferred amid anti-gambling crackdown
Published: 01 Oct 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 07:22 PM BdST
The police administration has transferred officers-in-charge of eight police stations in Dhaka amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling facilities.
The chief of Motijheel Police Station, Md Omar Faruk, has been sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (north).
Police Headquarters issued the order on Tuesday after illegal casinos were busted recently in raids on sporting clubs mainly at Motijheel.
Kolabagan Police Station OC Mohammad Yasir Arafat Khan is now the OC of Motijheel Police Station while Inspector Paritosh Chandra of Uttara East Police Station has replaced Arafat.
Mirpur Model Police Station OC Md Dadon Fokir has been transferred to DMP DB (South)
and Kotwali Police Station OC Md Shahidur Rahman to DMP DB (West).
Khilkihet Police Station OC Md Mostajirur Rahman has replaced Dadon Fokir in Mirpur while Banani Police Station Inspector Borhan Uddin has succeeded Mostajirur in Khilkhet.
Shyampur Police Station OC Md Mizanur Rahman has been transferred to Kotwali and succeeded by Sabujbagh Police Station Inspector Md Mofizul Alam.
Paltan Police Station OC Mahmudul Haque was suspended on Monday for alleged rape of a woman.
Bhatara Police Station OC Md Abu Bakr Siddique has now been transferred to Paltan. Airport Police Station Inspector Moktaruzzaman has replaced Bakr in Bhatara.
