Lokman, Firoz placed on fresh remand

The Rapid Action Battalion and police sought an extension to their respective remand in a Dhaka court on Monday, claiming the two had been 'cleverly' skirting questions during interrogations.

Lokman was arrested at his home in the capital's Monipuripara for illegal possession of alcohol on Sept 26, a few days after RAB busted casino operations at Mohammedan club.

Police were subsequently granted two days to grill him in custody after starting a case against Lokman for keeping multiple bottles of liquor at home without a permit.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashiq Imam extended Lokman's remand for two days after rejecting his plea for bail at a hearing on Monday.

According to the RAB, Lokman, who is also a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, took Tk 70,000 daily from a casino in the sporting club and has around Tk 410 million stashed in several banks in Australia and Bangladesh, .

Meanwhile, Kalabagan club chief and Krishak League leader Firoz was arrested in the initial stages of the drive on Sept 20.

Kalabagan Krira Chakra President Shafiqul Alam Firoz arriving in court on Saturday after he was arrested and implicated in two cases started by RAB. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Two separate cases under the narcotics and arms legislation were initiated against Firoz after RAB arrested him with a foreign-made firearm, three rounds of bullet and methamphetamine-based yaba tablets with him at the time of his arrest.

He was later remanded for 10 days in the two cases. But after five days of questioning in the arms-related case, RAB produced Firoz before the Dhaka Magistrates Court seeking 15 more days to grill him on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam subsequently issued a five-day remand order against Firoz, rejecting his bail petition in the process.