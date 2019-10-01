Lokman, Firoz placed on fresh remand
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2019 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 02:27 AM BdST
The law-enforcing agencies have been granted more time to question in custody Mohammedan Sporting Club's Director-in-Charge Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and Kalabagan Krira Chakra President Shafiqul Alam Firoz following their arrests in the ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling establishment.
The Rapid Action Battalion and police sought an extension to their respective remand in a Dhaka court on Monday, claiming the two had been 'cleverly' skirting questions during interrogations.
Lokman was arrested at his home in the capital's Monipuripara for illegal possession of alcohol on Sept 26, a few days after RAB busted casino operations at Mohammedan club.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashiq Imam extended Lokman's remand for two days after rejecting his plea for bail at a hearing on Monday.
According to the RAB, Lokman, who is also a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, took Tk 70,000 daily from a casino in the sporting club and has around Tk 410 million stashed in several banks in Australia and Bangladesh, .
Meanwhile, Kalabagan club chief and Krishak League leader Firoz was arrested in the initial stages of the drive on Sept 20.
Kalabagan Krira Chakra President Shafiqul Alam Firoz arriving in court on Saturday after he was arrested and implicated in two cases started by RAB. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
He was later remanded for 10 days in the two cases. But after five days of questioning in the arms-related case, RAB produced Firoz before the Dhaka Magistrates Court seeking 15 more days to grill him on Monday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam subsequently issued a five-day remand order against Firoz, rejecting his bail petition in the process.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Govt doubles price of entry ticket to launch terminals
- Paltan police OC Mahmudul suspended over rape allegations, faces investigation
- Paltan police OC Mahmudul accused of raping woman on marriage pretext
- Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin quits amid graft allegations
- Anti-corruption crackdown was necessary, says PM Hasina
- Tribunal set to deliver Nusrat murder verdict on Oct 24
- PM Hasina leaves New York for Dhaka
- Two REHAB directors arrested with alleged links to rape
- Two drug traffickers killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
Most Read
- Two REHAB directors arrested with alleged links to rape
- US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson, UK report says
- Bangladesh 'temporarily' bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Fears of further onion price hike in Bangladesh as India bans export
- PM Hasina leaves New York for Dhaka
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Fire at Saudi high-speed train station injures at least five
- Trafficked, exploited, ransomed - Indian workers in the Gulf face new test
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin quits amid graft allegations