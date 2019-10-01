Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2019 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 07:45 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is “willing to travel abroad to receive advanced medical treatment if she gets bail”, a MP of the party has said after meeting her.
Joint Secretary General Md Harunur Rashid was among three BNP MPs who met her on Tuesday at the BSMMU hospital.
She is undergoing treatment at the government facility under the supervision of the jail authorities.
Harun reiterated the party’s demand for her “immediate” transfer to a specialised hospital, describing her health.
“I urge the government not to deprive her of her ethical right to get bail,” he said.
“Of course she will go abroad for treatment if she gets the opportunity,” the MP said when a reporter asked whether she wanted to go overseas for treatment.
“She will go abroad tomorrow if she gets bail today. And her first priority will be to get treatment,” he added.
