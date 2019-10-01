Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shortly before 6am on Tuesday, according to airport officials.

Senior members of the cabinet and senior officials greeted the premier with flowers at the airport.

Hasina reached New York on Sep 23 to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

In a speech to the UN last Friday, Hasina urged the world community to realise the magnitude of the Rohingya crisis and presented a four-point proposal to the world leaders to address the crisis.

She attended a host of events on Universal Health Coverage, climate change adaptation, sustainable development goals, foreign relations, Rohingya crisis, education and global drug problem.

The prime minister received two global awards — UNICEF’s ‘champion of skill development for youth’ and Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation’s ‘Vaccine Hero’.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the prime minister held meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Dutch Queen Maxima and Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.

Hasina also attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.

She also joined a civic reception hosted by the US Awami League and a luncheon roundtable arranged by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Besides, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Chairman Alex Volkov and ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda called on the prime minister.