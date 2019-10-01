GK Shamim’s seven bodyguards remanded for four days

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the remand order on Tuesday after rejecting a bail plea.

The seven bodyguards are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.

On Sep 21, Shamim, who identifies himself as a Jubo League leader, was remanded for 10 days in two cases involving drugs and illegal firearms.

On Sep 20, the Rapid Action Battalion handed the eight to Gulshan police and initiated three cases against Shamim who is accused of money laundering, drugs and illegal firearms.

The elite seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of savings in fixed deposits, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketan.