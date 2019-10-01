Home > Bangladesh

DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Oct 2019 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 03:23 PM BdST

The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC is constructing a 9.5km long lane exclusively for bicyclists in Agargaon amid growing popularity of cycling as a means of commuting.

The lane will be named after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Tk 90 million project funded by the city corporation will be completed by February 2020.

The route goes through the north side of Islamic Foundation, LGED Road and University Grants Commission.

Apart from the bicycle lane, there are separate lanes on both sides of the road.

“We are constructing the long bicycle lane to set standards,” Md Sharif Uddin Ahmed, additional chief engineer at DNCC, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

Maruf Rahman, a programme manager at WBB Trust that has been leading a movement for separate bicycle lanes in Dhaka since 2004, applauded the DNCC’s initiative.

The roads should be expanded in the city to ensure smooth movement of bicycles on separate lanes, he said. “We must create such infrastructure so that a person can reach his destination by bicycle without disruptions. And it must be safe.”

The bicycle lane in Agargaon may become useless at one point if separate lanes are not constructed in other places as well, said Rahman.

“We can make separate lanes for cyclists in Mirpur. And there is space available on Airport Road but it doesn’t belong to us,” said Mayor Atiqul Islam, responding to a question if it was possible to construct separate lanes for cyclists in other parts of the capital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man to die for killing wife over dowry

DNCC to name bicycle lane after Bangabandhu

 2 drug traffickers die in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Hasina returns to Dhaka

Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel

Bangladesh seeks to improve local flood warnings

Lokman, Firoz remanded again

Online casino owner arrested

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.