DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
Published: 01 Oct 2019 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 03:23 PM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC is constructing a 9.5km long lane exclusively for bicyclists in Agargaon amid growing popularity of cycling as a means of commuting.
The lane will be named after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Tk 90 million project funded by the city corporation will be completed by February 2020.
The route goes through the north side of Islamic Foundation, LGED Road and University Grants Commission.
Apart from the bicycle lane, there are separate lanes on both sides of the road.
“We are constructing the long bicycle lane to set standards,” Md Sharif Uddin Ahmed, additional chief engineer at DNCC, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
The roads should be expanded in the city to ensure smooth movement of bicycles on separate lanes, he said. “We must create such infrastructure so that a person can reach his destination by bicycle without disruptions. And it must be safe.”
The bicycle lane in Agargaon may become useless at one point if separate lanes are not constructed in other places as well, said Rahman.
“We can make separate lanes for cyclists in Mirpur. And there is space available on Airport Road but it doesn’t belong to us,” said Mayor Atiqul Islam, responding to a question if it was possible to construct separate lanes for cyclists in other parts of the capital.
