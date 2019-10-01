Chattogram court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2019 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 03:51 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced a man to death on charges of killing his wife over dowry nine years ago.
District Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Moshiur Rahman Khan passed the order on Tuesday.
Jahangir Alam, a resident of Aholla Sadharpara village in Boalkhali Upazila, has been convicted of beating his wife to death.
The court also fined the man Tk 50,000, Public Prosecutor Jesmin Akter told bdnews24.com.
“The convict was sent to prison after the verdict was delivered. His brother Abdul Alam, who was on the run, was acquitted by the court.”
According to the case dossier, Jahangir pressured his wife Shamima Akter’s family for dowry to go abroad.
On Dec 29, 2010, Jahangir beat Shamima to death. The body was later found hanging in a cowshed. Her family believed the man tried to pass off the incident as an act of suicide.
Shamima’s brother filed a case with the local police over her death.
