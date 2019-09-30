Two REHAB directors arrested with alleged links to rape

They were taken into custody on Sunday night from a house in Dhanmondi Road 13, said Dhanmondi Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Parvez Hossain.

The arrestees are Shakil Kamal Chowdhury, managing director of Earth Holdings, and Mohiuddin Sikder, chairman of Intex Properties.

They are also directors of Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh, or REHAB.

“A woman filed a complaint with the police on Sunday night that she had been raped a few days back after being tempted into a house in Dhanmondi Road 13 for a job,” Parvez Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The men were arrested from their Dhanmondi office in connection with the charges, said Parvez, adding that the woman has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a test.

No statement was available from the arrestees regarding the allegations. A top REHAB leader expressed ‘embarrassment’ when asked to comment on the matter.