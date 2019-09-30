Two drug traffickers killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 11:25 AM BdST
Two people have been killed in a so-called shootout with BGB in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident took place in Domdomia area of Hnila Union under Teknaf Upazila in the early hours of Monday, said BGB-2 Battalion Captain Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan.
The two have been identified as Md Younus, 21, and Md Jamal, 27, from the photographs they were carrying with them. However, more details about them could not be known, said Lt Col Faisal.
A BGB team occupied Domdomia after being tipped off about a large shipment of yaba from Myanmar being smuggled into the area, said Lt Faisal.
“As the BGB team surrounded the drug traffickers, they opened fire forcing the Border Guards to retaliate. Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”
The bodies were recovered and taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor recommended their transfer to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Faisal, adding that they were declared dead by the emergency department doctor after their bodies arrived at the hospital.
Two guns, three bullets, three sharp weapons and 50,000 yaba pills were recovered from the spot, said Faisal.
Three BGB personnel were injured in the incident, he said.
The bodies have been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Faisal.
