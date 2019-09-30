Home > Bangladesh

Tribunal set to deliver Nusrat murder verdict on Oct 24

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Sep 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 04:00 PM BdST

A tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on the much-talked-about murder of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi on Oct 24.

Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid will deliver the verdict in the case.

After completion of hearing arguments from both sides, the judge fixed the verdict day, state prosecutor Hafeez Ahmed said.

