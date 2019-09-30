RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform

The elite police unit apprehended Salim Prodhan ahead of his flight to Bangkok on Monday afternoon, said RAB's Additional Director General (Operations) Col Tofayel Mostafa Sarowar.

"He was offloaded from the flight around 3pm before being arrested on charges of running an online casino and laundering money abroad."

Salim is the chairman of a business conglomerate named 'Pradhan Group'. A company called P24 Gaming operates under the umbrella of the group and refers to itself on its website as "one of the first providers of B2B Live Casino solutions in Bangladesh".

"He was arrested on the basis of an initial report. We are gathering more information on him," said Tofayel.