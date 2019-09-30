RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2019 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 10:57 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a businessman at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport over his alleged ties to an online gambling enterprise.
The elite police unit apprehended Salim Prodhan ahead of his flight to Bangkok on Monday afternoon, said RAB's Additional Director General (Operations) Col Tofayel Mostafa Sarowar.
"He was offloaded from the flight around 3pm before being arrested on charges of running an online casino and laundering money abroad."
"He was arrested on the basis of an initial report. We are gathering more information on him," said Tofayel.
