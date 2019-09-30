PM Hasina leaves New York for Dhaka

A flight of the Etihad Airways carrying the prime minister and her entourage left John F Kennedy International Airport for Abu Dhabi at 12pm local time on Monday.

After a stopover in the United Arab Emirates, the prime minister will depart for Dhaka. The flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is expected to arrive at the Dhaka airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The prime minister left home for New York on Sep 20 to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly or UNGA.

She delivered a speech at the UNGA on Sep 27 and had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

She attended a host of events on Universal Health Coverage, climate change adaptation, sustainable development goals, foreign relations, Rohingya crisis, education and global drug problem.

The prime minister received two global awards — UNICEF’s ‘champion of skill development for youth’ and Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation’s ‘Vaccine Hero’.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the prime minister held several bilateral meetings including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Dutch Queen Maxima and Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.

Hasina also attended a welcome reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.

She also joined a civic reception hosted by the US Awami League and a luncheon roundtable meeting arranged by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Besides, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Chairman Alex Volkov and ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda called on the prime minister.