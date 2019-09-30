PM Hasina leaves New York for Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2019 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 12:55 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left New York for Dhaka, ending her-eight day official visit to the Unites States.
A flight of the Etihad Airways carrying the prime minister and her entourage left John F Kennedy International Airport for Abu Dhabi at 12pm local time on Monday.
After a stopover in the United Arab Emirates, the prime minister will depart for Dhaka. The flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is expected to arrive at the Dhaka airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The prime minister left home for New York on Sep 20 to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly or UNGA.
She delivered a speech at the UNGA on Sep 27 and had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
The prime minister received two global awards — UNICEF’s ‘champion of skill development for youth’ and Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation’s ‘Vaccine Hero’.
On the sidelines of the UNGA, the prime minister held several bilateral meetings including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Dutch Queen Maxima and Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.
Hasina also attended a welcome reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.
She also joined a civic reception hosted by the US Awami League and a luncheon roundtable meeting arranged by the US Chamber of Commerce.
Besides, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Chairman Alex Volkov and ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda called on the prime minister.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two drug traffickers killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
- Days of rains ignite fresh fears of floods in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh village courts able to dispense justice at low cost: Local UNDP chief
- Quader dismisses talk of Road Transport Act amendment
- Five men sentenced to death for murder over card game in Faridpur
- Flood relief distribution rife with irregularities, TIB survey finds
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Woman dies of dengue in Barishal
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- Bangladesh formally joins UN treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons
Most Read
- Fears of further onion price hike in Bangladesh as India bans export
- Bangladesh 'temporarily' bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Myanmar rejects demand to establish ‘safe zone’ for Rohingyas
- Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in row with a friend in Jeddah
- US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson, UK report says
- Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin leaves campus as UGC recommends his firing
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Yemen's Houthis say footage shows attack on Saudi border frontline
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- Bangladesh shortlists 17 companies for spot LNG: Officials