Paltan police OC Mahmudul suspended over rape allegations, faces investigation

The Police Headquarters' Assistant Inspector General (Media) Sohel Rana confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Monday.



Apart from his suspension, a departmental inquiry has also been launched against Mahmudul, said Sohel.



On the allegations levelled against him, Mahmudul said, "I'm the victim of a plot. There's nothing more to say about it."

Motijheel DMP Additional Deputy Commisioner Monalisa Begum headed a probe after the woman submitted a written complaint to the law-enforcing agency in August.

The police headquarters are deciding on the measures to be taken against Mahmudul after the investigation revealed 'some truth' in the allegations, said Monalisa.

The woman, who is currently working in a bank, alleged that Mahmudul had asked her to come to Dhaka from Naogaon by promising her a job in 2017.

He later put her up at a hotel and raped her after 'spiking her food with narcotic substances'.

The OC later made romantic advances towards her with the promise of marriage before violating her on several occassions, the woman alleged.

The alleged victim wrote that she became pregnant after a while but Mahmudul forced her to get an abortion.

When pressured to keep his promise of marriage to her, he cut off contact with the woman in April this year.

She later went to his office to confront him several times but the OC sent her back by reiterating his intentions to marry her, she said.

The woman later contacted Mahmudul’s father, who she claimed showed her sympathy at first. But he later began threatening her along with his son.

She claims to have attempted suicide later, seeing there was no other recourse available to her.