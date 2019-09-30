Paltan police OC Mahmudul accused of raping woman on marriage pretext
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2019 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 08:34 PM BdST
Mahmudul Haque, the officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station, has been accused of raping a female job-seeker on the pretext of marriage.
The Police Headquarters said it found 'some truth' in the allegations made by the victim in August after conducting a probe.
“The headquarters will now decide on the measures to be taken against the police officer,” Motijheel DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Monalisa Begum told bdnews24.com.
OC Mahmudul did not respond to bdnews24.com’s calls for comment.
But he is attending his office regularly, said Paltan Police Inspector (Investigation) Shahiduzzaman.
The woman, who is currently working in a bank, alleged that Mahmudul had asked her to come to Dhaka from Naogaon by promising her a job in 2017.
He later put her up at a hotel and raped her after 'spiking her food with narcotic substances'.
The OC later made romantic advances towards her with the promise of marriage before violating her on several occassions, the woman alleged.
The alleged victim wrote that she became pregnant after a while but Mahmudul forced her to get an abortion.
When pressured to keep his promise of marriage to her, he cut off contact with the woman in April this year.
She later went to his office to confront him several times but the OC sent her back by reiterating his intentions to marry her, she said.
The woman later contacted Mahmudul’s father, who she claimed showed her sympathy at first. But he later began threatening her along with his son.
She claims to have attempted suicide later, seeing there was no other recourse available to her.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
