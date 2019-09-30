Govt doubles price of entry ticket to launch terminals

Starting from Oct 1, each person will be charged a fee of Tk 10, up from Tk 5, to enter a terminal.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's Joint Director AKM Arif Uddin confirmed the price hike to bdnews24.com on Monday.

"Any toll or tarriff is imposed with the authorisation of the government.This charge will be effective from Oct 1 with the government's permission," said Arif.



The decision to raise the price was taken after several meetings were held to find ways to improve the standards of services to passengers, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.



The authorities will deposit Tk 2 from each ticket sold to a passenger welfare fund while the remainder of the money will go towards the maintenance of terminals and other services.