Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin quits amid graft allegations

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Choudhury Nowfel confirmed the resignation on Monday.

Acknowledging receipt of the resignation letter, Nowfel said the education minister will take the next steps in accordance with the law.

Protests erupted at the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of law and a reporter of a daily, was suspended over a Facebook post on Sept 11.

The university authorities later withdrew the suspension order amidst widespread protests and criticism.

However, a group of students continued to protest on the campus calling for the VC’s resignation for alleged irregularities and corruption.

A five-strong probe committee of the University Grants Commission looked into the issue and found truth in the allegations of tyranny, irregularities, corruption and moral turpitude against him.

Nasirudding subsequently left Gopalganj after the panel forwarded its report to the education ministry and recommended sacking him.