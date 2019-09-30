Days of rains ignite fresh fears of floods in Bangladesh

The western region of the country, especially Rajshahi, Chanpainawabganj, Kushtia and Natore in the Padma river basins may experience short-term floods, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre’s Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said on Sunday.

During the monsoon in July, over 3 million people of 28 districts were hit by a devastating flooding that caused more than 100 deaths, mostly by drowning.

As the monsoon is about to say goodbye this year, the country is experiencing light to moderate rains.

Maximum rainfall of 60 millimetres was recorded in Bhola on Sunday.

The Met Office said rains may continue for two to three more days.

Engineer Arifuzzaman said rains in the upstream in India led to a surge of water in the basins of the Padma.

The trend will continue for two more days, he said, and added the floods may begin by Thursday.

Meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said such weather by the end of September is normal.

In its forecast for Monday, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, at many places over Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions and at a few places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.