Bangladesh village courts able to dispense justice at low cost: Local UNDP chief

He cited examples of India’s Panchayet where there are reports of injustices and said the government of Bangladesh has been able to come up with a model in which “it is able to dispense justice at a low cost.”

He was speaking at an interactive meeting styled ‘Role of Mass Media to Increase Massive Public Awareness on Village Courts’ in Dhaka on Monday.

Village courts are an alternative dispute resolution mechanism under which crimes involving amounts up to Tk 70,000 can be settled under the jurisdiction of the union council chairman. One can start the case with a fee of Tk 10 and Tk 20.

Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said with the village courts, the government is committed to ensuring the people’s right to getting justice and curbing the backlog of cases in the courts of law.

“The Activating Village Courts project (second phase) is helping the government to reach the judicial service to the people in the quickest possible time,” he said, referring to the ongoing projects.

“The village courts resolve disputes through negotiation with the nominated representatives of the both sides”.

He said a total of 133,664 cases were filed with the village courts in the project areas from July 2017 to August 2019. Of them, verdicts of 106,702 cases have already been given while verdicts of 100,333 cases have been implemented.

According to a press release, the second phase of the project from 2016 to 2019 is now being implemented at 1,080 unions under 128 upazilas in 27 districts across the country at a cost of Taka 2809.40 million.

The Local Government Division is implementing the project with the financial help of the UNDP and EU. Recently, a total of 121 unions of 26 upazilas under the three hill tracts districts have been brought under the project.

Earlier, the first phase of the project from 2009 to 2015 was successfully implemented at 351 unions under 57 Upazilas in 14 districts.

Local Government Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink, and National Project Director of the Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh project (second phase) and LGD Additional Secretary Roxana Quader also addressed the programme.

Chief Editor of GTV Syed Ishtiaque Reza moderated the interaction with the journalists.