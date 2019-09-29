Woman dies of dengue in Barishal
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2019 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 01:33 PM BdST
A woman diagnosed with the mosquito-borne dengue virus has died in Barishal.
Sadhana Rani, 45, passed away on Sunday morning during treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said the hospital's Director Bakir Hossain.
Sadhana was admitted to the hospital on Saturday in critical condition, said Bakir. The doctors were trying to heal her with necessary treatment, he added.
Bangladesh has experienced a massive outbreak of dengue this year with the government’s disease monitoring agency IEDCR confirming 81 deaths from the disease.
But the spread of the virus has gradually diminished in recent weeks. Hospitals across the country admitted total 350 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Out of the 350 new dengue patients, 258 were admitted to hospitals outside the capital.
The number of patients being treated at the hospitals for dengue was 1,709 on Saturday morning.
They are among 87,263 dengue patients hospitalised so far this year. Nearly 98 percent of them were released after recovery.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Woman dies of dengue in Barishal
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- Bangladesh formally joins UN treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons
- Six dead after consuming spirit from homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Mayor Atiqul slates plant protection wing for impeding import of mosquito killers
- Farmer dies from dengue in Faridpur hospital
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
Most Read
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- Bangladesh among World Bank's top 20 improvers on Doing Business list
- Yemen's Houthis say they attacked border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation
- Mayor Atiqul slates plant protection wing for impeding import of mosquito killers
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Six dead after consuming spirit from homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes