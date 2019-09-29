Home > Bangladesh

Woman dies of dengue in Barishal

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Sep 2019 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 01:33 PM BdST

A woman diagnosed with the mosquito-borne dengue virus has died in Barishal.

Sadhana Rani, 45, passed away on Sunday morning during treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said the hospital's Director Bakir Hossain.

Sadhana was admitted to the hospital on Saturday in critical condition, said Bakir. The doctors were trying to heal her with necessary treatment, he added.

Bangladesh has experienced a massive outbreak of dengue this year with the government’s disease monitoring agency IEDCR confirming 81 deaths from the disease.

But the spread of the virus has gradually diminished in recent weeks. Hospitals across the country admitted total 350 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Out of the 350 new dengue patients, 258 were admitted to hospitals outside the capital.

The number of patients being treated at the hospitals for dengue was 1,709 on Saturday morning.

They are among 87,263 dengue patients hospitalised so far this year. Nearly 98 percent of them were released after recovery.

