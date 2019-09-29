Quader dismisses talk of Road Transport Act amendment

Reports in the media, citing the home and law ministers, indicated that changes to the traffic legislation were in the offing.

But speaking to reporters on Sunday, Quader said, "It's a mere rumor. We haven't taken any such initiative. Our law minister and home minister were asked to look into the issue. But they haven't give us any such proposal."

"Today I saw TIB express their concern over the matter. Where do they get the report and where does the concern come from? We know nothing about it. The ministry hasn't taken any initiative regarding amendment."

Provisions to tighten up the Road Transport Act were drafted in 2018 amid the movement for safer roads sparked by the death of two students of Shahid Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College in bus accidents. The transport owners and workers voiced dissent over the legislation, arguing that the punitive measures in the law were 'unreasonably' severe.

A subcommittee was formed to review the law when transports owners and workers began to protest demanding that all offences under the the act be made bailable. It also called for a Tk 500,000 fine on drivers to be scrapped.

The subcommittee's convener Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and member Law Minister Anisul Huq suggested an overhaul of the act following a meeting on Sept 25.

"Yes, the law may get amended. The National Road Safety Council will take it to the parliament following the regular process if they feel the need to," Asaduzzaman had said that day.

"We have held several meetings with the home minister as the convener of the subcommitee. We have drawn some recommendations. If the National Road Safety Council feels, then the law will be amended in parliament," the law minister said.

The task force on road safety will start its work soon, said Obaidul Quader.

The death of two students from Shahid Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College was very unfortunate, remarked Obaidul Quader while inspecting the construction of an underpass at the site.

"The army is working on the project in accordance with international standards. The work will be completed in December, six months ahead of schedule. Almost 70 percent of the construction work is complete."

The Awami League general secretary also urged patience over the arrest of Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat after the home minister said he will be caught by law enforcement soon. Samrat allegedly went into hiding after reports over his involvement in the running of illegal casinos emerged.

"I believe he (home minister) has the authority to speak on the issue. Please trust whatever the home minister is telling you. Please wait and see. You'll get to know soon," said Quader.