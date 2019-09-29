Flood relief distribution rife with irregularities, TIB survey finds

“People expect a lot from public officials during a natural disaster such as a flood. But they have failed to meet the people’s expectations, we believe,” said the graft watchdog's Executive Director Iftkharuzzaman.

He made the remarks during the launch of a report titled ‘Observation of good practice in prevention of flood and relief work in 2019’ on Sunday.

The relief allocation was mired in nepotism and partisanship, said Iftekharuzzaman.

“The allegations include distributing relief supplies based on political considerations and nepotism, offering insufficient amounts of rice and providing goods multiple times to the same family. And those who protested against it were deprived of relief supplies altogether,” he said.

The flood victims could not get expected aid due to a lack of manpower, budget, and improper planning, said Iftekharuzzaman.

“There were shortcomings in providing the necessary services including medical treatment, drinking water, sanitation, protection to women, children and especially disabled people as well as domestic animals and household goods in the flood shelters and other flood-affected places.”

At least 4 million people were marooned in 28 districts for about 10 to 15 days during the flood season this year, leaving 108 people dead, the TIB report said.

The risks of flood were not properly identified beforehand. There was a lack of preparation to tackle the floods, which includes conducting practice drills and disseminating precautionary messages, it noted. Also, the authorities failed to take the necessary steps to ensure safety and security at union level, according to the study.

But the government has launched some positive initiatives to tackle flooding, the TIB observed.

The survey was aimed at identifying the institutional limitations in the government's planning of relief distribution, rehabilitation programmes, emergency response and overall preparedness for such a disaster, according to the civil society graft watchdog.

It also drew a few recommendations to counteract the problems found in the survey.

The survey was conducted in 683 thanas in 20 unions of 10 upazilas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sylhet from Jul 31 to Aug 7.