Flood relief distribution rife with irregularities, TIB survey finds
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2019 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 04:04 PM BdST
Irregularities, corruption and nepotism have marred the relief distribution efforts during the floods this year, Transparency International Bangladesh or TIB has found.
“People expect a lot from public officials during a natural disaster such as a flood. But they have failed to meet the people’s expectations, we believe,” said the graft watchdog's Executive Director Iftkharuzzaman.
He made the remarks during the launch of a report titled ‘Observation of good practice in prevention of flood and relief work in 2019’ on Sunday.
The relief allocation was mired in nepotism and partisanship, said Iftekharuzzaman.
The flood victims could not get expected aid due to a lack of manpower, budget, and improper planning, said Iftekharuzzaman.
“There were shortcomings in providing the necessary services including medical treatment, drinking water, sanitation, protection to women, children and especially disabled people as well as domestic animals and household goods in the flood shelters and other flood-affected places.”
The risks of flood were not properly identified beforehand. There was a lack of preparation to tackle the floods, which includes conducting practice drills and disseminating precautionary messages, it noted. Also, the authorities failed to take the necessary steps to ensure safety and security at union level, according to the study.
But the government has launched some positive initiatives to tackle flooding, the TIB observed.
It also drew a few recommendations to counteract the problems found in the survey.
The survey was conducted in 683 thanas in 20 unions of 10 upazilas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sylhet from Jul 31 to Aug 7.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Woman dies of dengue in Barishal
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- Bangladesh formally joins UN treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons
- Six dead after consuming spirit from homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Mayor Atiqul slates plant protection wing for impeding import of mosquito killers
- Farmer dies from dengue in Faridpur hospital
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
Most Read
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Yemen's Houthis say they attacked border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation
- Mayor Atiqul slates plant protection wing for impeding import of mosquito killers
- Bangladesh among World Bank's top 20 improvers on Doing Business list
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Six dead after consuming spirit from homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden's son, says ex-Ukrainian PM