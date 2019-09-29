Five men sentenced to death for murder over card game in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2019 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 05:23 PM BdST
A Faridpur court has handed the death sentence to five men for murdering a man in a dispute over a card game five years ago.
District and Sessions Judge MD Selim Mia announced the verdict on Sunday.
According to the case dossier, the convicts stabbed Jahidul Islam, a native of West Gangabaddi area of Faridpur, after an altercation erupted while they were playing cards on Dec 21, 2014.
Jahidul later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.
