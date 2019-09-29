Bangladesh formally joins UN treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen submitted the instrument of ratification to the treaty section of the UN in New York on Saturday, the foreign ministry said.

World leaders have gathered there for the 74th UN General Assembly.

The treaty was adopted in July, 2017 and was opened for signature in September that year.

Bangladesh signed the treaty on the first day of the opening.

The treaty will come into force upon submission of the 50th ratification. It has been ratified by 32 countries so far.

“Bangladesh believes in complete and general disarmament,” the foreign ministry said and added the country has already become member of other global anti-nuclear instruments.