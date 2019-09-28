World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN

“It is indeed unfortunate that I have to again raise this issue in this august body as the Rohingya crisis remains unresolved,” she said in her speech to the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, over a month after the second anniversary of the crisis’ latest surge.

Bangladesh continues to host 1.1 million Rohingya who were forced to leave Myanmar due to atrocities committed against them, Hasina noted. They include over 730,000 refugees who crossed the border after Myanmar launched a military crackdown on the ethnic minority on Aug 25, 2017 in response to militant attacks on security posts.

The crisis is now lingering into the third year but not a single Rohingya could return to Myanmar due to absence of safety and security, freedom of movement and overall conducive environment in Rakhine State, the prime minister said.

“I would request the international community to understand the un-tenability of the situation. The crisis is now going beyond the camps. Despite our all efforts to contain it, the crisis is now becoming a regional threat,” she said.

Moreover, increasing congestion and environmental degradation is challenging health and security in the area, she added.

Hasina also said the crisis was Myanmar’s own making but Bangladesh is bearing the brunt.

“It is an issue solely between Myanmar and its own people, the Rohingya. They themselves have to resolve it,” she said, reiterating that voluntary return of the Rohingya to their homes in the Rakhine state in safety, security and dignity is the “only” solution to the crisis.

She pledged to continue Bangladesh’s engagement with Myanmar to make repatriation of the Rohingya happen.

She mentioned a five-point proposal she had placed in the 72nd UN General Assembly to resolve the crisis which included full implementation of recommendations of Kofi Annan Commission, and establishment of civilian-monitored safe zone in the Rakhine State.

Hasina reiterated some the proposals:

# Myanmar must manifest clear political will supported by concrete actions for sustainable return and reintegration of the Rohingya to Myanmar.

# Myanmar must build trust among the Rohingya by discarding discriminatory laws and practices and allowing ‘‘go and see” visit to the Northern Rakhine by the Rohingya representatives.

# Myanmar must guarantee security and safety of the Rohingya by deploying civilian monitors from international community in the Rakhine state.

# International community must ensure that the root causes of Rohingya problem area addressed and the violation of human rights and other atrocity crimes committed against the Rohingya are accounted for.

The prime minister also spoke about different other issues, including global peace, security, Bangladeshis in UN peacekeeping missions, implementation of Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs, the country’s development, and efforts to tackle human trafficking.

“The value of UN’s role in maintaining international peace and security is enormous. During the 1971 war of liberation, 3 million innocent people were killed in a genocide orchestrated by the Pakistan Occupation forces and their local collaborators. Two hundred thousand women were violated.

“Our painful experiences have emboldened us to continue to speak for the oppressed people,” she said, reiterating Bangladesh’s firm support for Palestinians “till their just and rightful struggle comes to fruition”.

As the second largest troops and police contributing country Bangladesh continues to respond to the appeal for participation of troops for peacekeeping operations under the UN, Hasina said, extending support to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s initiatives to make UN peace operations “fit for future”.

“We continue to promote the idea of ‘Culture of Peace’, which has now transcended time and become a dominant theme at the UN…Our stern actions against extremism, terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption has restored peace in the society and among people. We shall continue our actions,” she said.

Irregular migration and human trafficking are global menaces rooted in complex nets of syndicates and criminal networks.

She noted Bangladesh has recently acceded to the Palermo Protocol on Trafficking in Persons in order to prevent and suppress human trafficking nationally and also to foster international cooperation in tackling human trafficking.

Bangladesh’s long-term plan for adaptation and resilience is anchored in its Delta Plan 2100, a comprehensive and long-term techno-economic plan for the Bangladesh Delta, according to her.

The Plan focuses on food security, water safety, climate change, environment sustainability, disaster management and sustained economic growth. Following the recent Dhaka Meeting of the Global Commission on Adaptation, Bangladesh is working on setting up a ‘Global Centre for Adaptation’ in Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s commitment to peaceful use of nuclear energy is fortified by its consistent position against nuclear armament, the prime minister said, noting that the country is building its first nuclear power plant in Rooppur.

Having performed one of the fastest poverty reduction rates in the world, Bangladesh’s key development strategy is focussed on addressing inequality through social security, decent work and financial inclusion, according to her.

She claimed Bangladesh “achieved milestones in gender parity and cent percent enrolment”.

“We are now focusing on enhancing the quality of education with emphasis on e-learning, and qualified teachers. Our school drop-out rate has gone down from 50 percent to 18 percent,” she said, mentioning the government programme to provide the students up to grade 10 with free textbooks since 2010.

She described the UN as “the symbol of hope for peace, stability and prosperity”, and pledged Bangladesh’s continuous support to the world body.

“With the 75th anniversary of the UN coming up next year, let us call for collective actions to build a stronger UN for our civilisation to deal with emerging challenges for the next century,” she said.