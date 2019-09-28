Home > Bangladesh

Six dead after consuming spirit from homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Sep 2019 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 08:16 PM BdST

At least six people have died after drinking spirit they bought from a homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali.

Police detained the pharmacy owner Jahed Ullah, 58, and his son Mizanur Rahman Priyom, 28, on charges of selling rectified spirit without authority on Saturday.

The duo admitted to selling spirit to the victims, Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain said.

The Companyganj Upazila administration seized 600 bottles of rectified spirit from the Rafiq Homeo Hall at Basurhot Bazar and sealed off the store, UNO Faisal Ahmed said.

Jahed had been arrested earlier for selling spirit without authority but resumed the work after getting out of jail, according to the UNO.  

The dead are Nurnabi Manik, 52, Liton, 50, Robi Lal, 55, Sabuj, 45, Mohin Uddin, 40, and Abdul Khalek, 65.

They died between Thursday and Friday night, the police officer said.

Doctor Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim of Companyganj Upazila Health Complex said the victims had been brought to the facility before they died, but he could not confirm the reason behind their deaths as the families took the bodies away immediately.

The bodies of Nurnabi, Robi and Liton were recovered and sent to the Noakhali General Hospital for post-mortem examination but the others were already buried, Companyiganj Police Station OC Arifur Rahman said.

Locals said six others were hospitalised after drinking spirit from the shop, but could not say where they were admitted.

