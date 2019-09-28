Mayor Atiqul slates plant protection wing for impeding import of mosquito killers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2019 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 05:45 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has hit out at the governmen't plant protection wing for obstructing the purchase of mosquito-killing insecticides.
Addressing a round table on mosquito control and dengue prevention in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area on Saturday, the mayor said, "Countries around the world are able to buy and use insecticides. But it's not possible for us to do so because of a vested interest group."
"They have held the whole country hostage. The Plant Quarantine Wing misconstrued a government notice and blocked the import of insecticides."
Amid a massive outbreak of dengue this year, a research highlighted the ineffectiveness of the insecticides sprayed by Dhaka's bifurcated city corporations. By the time the authorities had moved to bring in more potent mosquito-killers, the number of dengue patients had soared past 50,000.
The import of pesticides into the country is subject to a clearance from the agriculture department's plant protection wing, which is tasked with testing the chemical compounds for any adverse effects on botany.
In the face of heavy criticism over the authorities' failure to contain the dengue-carrying aedes mosquitoes, Mayor Atiqul, however, claimed the import of insecticides was hampered by the 'obstacles' created by the plant protection wing and this in turn exacerbated the dengue outbreak.
But dengue specialist Dr ABM Abdullah called for a concerted effort instead pointing the blame at anyone.
"There's no use in playing the blame-game over this. The whole world is experiencing a spread of such diseases due to climate change. No-one can control nature," he said.
"There is nothing to be so concerned about dengue. We can work on the things that are within our grasp. Presently, dengue is a problem nationwide and not just in Dhaka. So we must work to prevent the disease across the country."
"We need to keep new types of pesticides in the pipeline for use in case of emergency," said Jahangirnagar University's botany teacher Dr Kabirul Bashar.
As the disease has spread across the country, Dr Kabirul recommended implementing year-round 'special measures' across the country to contain aedes mosquitoes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Farmer dies from dengue in Faridpur hospital
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for another 10 days
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman on 2-day remand for possession of illegal alcohol
- Tourism should be under Ministry of Cultural Affairs, says State Minister Khalid
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram
Most Read
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday
- India's Strides Pharma halts US sales of heartburn drug Ranitidine
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh