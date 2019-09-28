Farmer dies from dengue in Faridpur hospital
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2019 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 02:43 PM BdST
A farmer has died of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in Faridpur's Saltha Upazila.
Sirajul Islam, 40, a native of Narandia village in the Upazila, passed away during treatment at Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) early Saturday.
Sirajul, who had been living in Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila, was initially admitted to Shibchar Hospital with dengue on Sept 22. He was later transferred to FMCH for better treatment a day later, said the Faridpur hospital's Director Prof Dr Kamoda Prasad Saha.
“He died on Saturday morning after a five-day battle with the disease.”
Ten people have died during treatment for dengue at FMCH this year.
The hospital has admitted 2,719 dengue patients so far with 2,076 returning home after treatment. The hospital is currently treating 202 dengue patients of whom, 30 were admitted in the 24 hours to Saturday.
