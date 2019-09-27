Home > Bangladesh

Two 'Rohingyas' killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Teknaf

  Cox's Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Sep 2019 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 01:25 PM BdST

Two suspected drug peddlers have been killed in a so-called shootout with Border Guard Bangladesh or BGB in Cox's Bazar Teknaf Upazila.

The border protection force could not immediately identify the dead men but suspect they were members of the Rohingya community.

The incident occurred on the banks of the Naf River in the Upazila's Hnila Union in the early hours of Friday, said BGB's Teknaf-2 Battalion Captain Lt Col Md Faisal Hossain Khan.

About four or five drug smugglers were entering Bangladeshi waters on a boat through the river's Jaliyapara Point from Myanmar's side early on Friday morning, said BGB official Faisal.

A BGB patrol team signalled the boat to stop when it neared the shores but at that point, two men jumped onto the bank and tried to flee, said Faisal.

BGB troopers chased the drug smugglers prompting them to open fire on the border security personnel. The BGB troopers retaliated but in the meantime the men on the boat managed to make it across the zero line to the other side, according to the officer.

Two bullet-ridden men were later found lying on the ground and were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, according to the BGB. They were then taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors on duty declared them dead, said Faisal.

Upon combing the area, BGB personnel recovered 70,000 yaba tablets, a gun, two bullets and a sharp weapon, he added

