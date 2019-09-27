Home > Bangladesh

Tourism should be under Ministry of Cultural Affairs, says State Minister Khalid

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid has called for the tourism sector to be brought under the umbrella of the cultural affairs ministry in line with the rest of the world.

Tourism currently falls within the remit of the civil aviation ministry but Khalid believes that the change will result in greater efficiency and coordination in the sector.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a two-day long workshop on archeology in the capital's Lalbagh Fort on Friday, the state minister said, “It’s not that the ministry with which the tourism sector is attached at present is performing badly. But bringing tourism under the auspices of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs will speed up the work in the sector and result in better coordination of activities.”

Khalid referred to a recommendation made by the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Cultural Affairs to support his call.

The parliamentary panel on Sept 25 suggested merging the ‘two sectors’ into a single ministry to ensure ‘development of cultural heritage and tourism industry’ in the country.

He also cited the close links between archaeological relics and tourism to make his case for the merger, explaining, “Tourists visit the Taj Mahal or the Victoria Park whenever they travel to India. When tourists come to Bangladesh, they visit sites like Lalbagh Kella, Mohasthan Garh and Sat Gambuj Mosque.”

There will be better coordination in the tourism industry if it is brought under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, said Khalid.

Officials from the Minstry of Cultural Affairs and Department of Archaeology are participating in a workshop titled ‘Works of  Department of Archaeology and overall issues: an observation plan’. 

Director General of Department of Archaeology Md Ramzan Ali and Cultural Affairs Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal also attended the event.

