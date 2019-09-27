Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram
Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2019 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 02:21 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a couple from their home in Kurigram's Nageshwari Upazila.
The woman's body was discovered on the floor while her husband was found dead in a chair in another room of the house in the municipality's Bania Para on Friday morning, said Nageshwari Police OC Md Rowshan Kabir.
They were identified as Nazrul Islam Mana, 55, and his second wife Rumi Begum, 33.
Quoting some locals, the OC said Nazrul was a renowned usurer who had dealings worth hundreds of thousands of takas with various people. He lived with Rumi and their 1-year-old son in Bania Para.
He has two sons and three daughters with his other wife but was staying with Rumi on Thursday.
The continuous cries of the infant since the morning drew the attention of neighbours who subsequently entered the house and found the bodies of the couple, said OC Rowshan.
"There are marks on the left side of their necks as well signs of bleeding from their mouths. We suspect they were strangled to death as part of a premeditated attack."
The bodies have been sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram
- Two 'Rohingyas' killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Teknaf
- PM Hasina receives UNICEF award for youth skill development
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says
- Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
- Govt admits Bangladeshi females returned from Saudi Arabia after sexual harassment
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Both Gandhi, Bangabandhu relied on people power: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Most Read
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS
- DNCC starts drive to clear streets, walkways in Karwan Bazar
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says
- Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
- Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral
- Both Gandhi, Bangabandhu relied on people power: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project