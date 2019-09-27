Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram

The woman's body was discovered on the floor while her husband was found dead in a chair in another room of the house in the municipality's Bania Para on Friday morning, said Nageshwari Police OC Md Rowshan Kabir.

They were identified as Nazrul Islam Mana, 55, and his second wife Rumi Begum, 33.

Quoting some locals, the OC said Nazrul was a renowned usurer who had dealings worth hundreds of thousands of takas with various people. He lived with Rumi and their 1-year-old son in Bania Para.

He has two sons and three daughters with his other wife but was staying with Rumi on Thursday.

The continuous cries of the infant since the morning drew the attention of neighbours who subsequently entered the house and found the bodies of the couple, said OC Rowshan.

"There are marks on the left side of their necks as well signs of bleeding from their mouths. We suspect they were strangled to death as part of a premeditated attack."

The bodies have been sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital for autopsy.