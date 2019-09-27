Home > Bangladesh

Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Sep 2019 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 12:27 AM BdST

Four days after police said they found nothing illegal at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka’s Tejgaon, the RAB has recovered “unauthorised” liquor and beer there.

After an overnight drive on the club as part of the government’s crackdown illegal casinos, the Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday said the club’s licenced bar stocked more liquor and beer than permitted.

The elite fore also found liquor of unauthorised brands in the bar, RAB spokesman Sarwar Bin Quasem said.

They seized around 2,500 bottles of unauthorised foreign liquor, 10,000 cans of beer, a huge amount of cigarette and Tk 700,000 cash.

He could not say how much liquor the bar was allowed to keep in its stock.

The RAB arrested three employees of the club – ‘Jahid’, Xavier D Costa, and ‘Chanchal’ – in the drive. 

Another RAB official said they were looking for the club’s owner Sheikh Nurul Islam.

Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun, who led the police drive, declined comment when asked why they could not find the “unauthorised” liquor in the club.

