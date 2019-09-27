Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says

He also has around Tk 410 million stashed in several banks in Australia and Bangladesh, according to Rapid Action Battalion.

Lokman, who is also a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, was arrested in a drive on his home in the wee hours of Thursday for illegal possession of alcohol, four days after police busted an illegal casino at the club.

He revealed the information about the money when interrogated, RAB-2 Commander Lt Col Ashik Billah said.

RAB arrested over 150 people in raids on illegal casinos at Young Men’s Club and Wanderers Club a week ago. It also arrested Young Men’s Club President Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was later expelled from the Jubo League.

As the crackdown continued, police raided Mohammedan, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dilkusha Sporting Club, and Victoria Sporting Club at Motijheel on Sunday, but made no arrests as there was no one in the clubs.

At Mohammedan, a club with a long tradition, police found nine gambling decks, two roulette tables, a huge amount of playing cards, 11 wireless sets and 10 knives.

Lokman had claimed he had to rent the space for gambling following “pressure from politicians”.

The law enforcers have arrested several leaders of the ruling Awami League and its youth affiliate Jubo League in the ongoing crackdown.

The RAB said the Mohammedan boss rented out the places one and a half years ago to Dhaka South City Corporation Councillor AKM Momiul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner who operated the casino, but fled the country after the crackdown started.

Lokman has fixed deposit receipt or FDR savings of Tk 10 million in HSBC Bank, RAB’s Ashik said.

Besides ANZ and Commonwealth Bank in Australia, he has around Tk 410 million in different other foreign banks, Ashik added.