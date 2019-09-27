Mohammedan club boss Lokman on 2-day remand for possession of illegal alcohol
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 05:17 PM BdST
Police have been granted two days to grill Mohammedan Sporting Club's Director-in-Charge Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan following his arrest for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari issued the remand order while rejecting Lokman's bail petition on Friday.
The judge also rejected Lokman's bail petition, his lawyer Mokbul Hossain Fakir said.
"The plea for remand stated that bottles of liquor were found at Lokman's residence whereas he is accused of illegally trading alcohol at Mohammedan club," said his lawyer Mokbul Hossain Fakir.
"The application was based on flimsy reasoning."
Lokman, who is also a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, was arrested in a drive on his home in the wee hours of Thursday on charges of keeping five bottles of foreign liquor at without a permit, four days after police busted an illegal casino at the club.
At Mohammedan, a club with a long tradition, police found nine gambling decks, two roulette tables, a huge amount of playing cards, 11 wireless sets and 10 knives.
Lokman had claimed he had to rent the space for gambling following “pressure from politicians”.
RAB said the Mohammedan boss rented out the places one and a half years ago to Dhaka South City Corporation Councillor AKM Momiul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner who operated the casino, but fled the country after the crackdown started.
Lokman took Tk 70,000 daily from the casino in the sporting club, according to RAB. He also has around Tk 410 million stashed in several banks in Australia and Bangladesh, RAB-2 Commander Lt Col Ashik Billah said.
But the elite police unit only filed a case under the narcotics act after placing him in police custody on Thursday.
