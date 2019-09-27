Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for another 10 days
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2019 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 07:47 PM BdST
The authorities have been given 10 more days to grill Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan in connection with two cases relating to arms and drugs after his arrest on charges of running a casino in the capital's Fakirapool.
Investigators sought a total of 20 days in custody to interrogate Khaled in the two cases after producing him before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court at the end of his seven-day remand on Friday, said RAB-3's Assistant Police Commissioner Belayet Hossain.
But Magistrate Didarul Alam granted 5 days' remand in each of the cases and instructed the authorities to carefully question him after the hearing.
After the hearing, Khaled was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a 'routine check-up', said RAB-3 Captain Shafiullah Bulbul. He was later taken into the RAB's custody for questioning.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for another 10 days
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman on 2-day remand for possession of illegal alcohol
- Tourism should be under Ministry of Cultural Affairs, says State Minister Khalid
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram
- Two 'Rohingyas' killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Teknaf
- PM Hasina receives UNICEF award for youth skill development
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says
- Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says
- Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with investment appeal and no abaya rule
- White House tried to ‘lock down’ Ukraine call records, whistleblower says
- DNCC starts drive to clear streets, walkways in Karwan Bazar
- Both Gandhi, Bangabandhu relied on people power: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project