Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for another 10 days

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Sep 2019 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 07:47 PM BdST

The authorities have been given 10 more days to grill Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan in connection with two cases relating to arms and drugs after his arrest on charges of running a casino in the capital's Fakirapool.

Investigators sought a total of 20 days in custody to interrogate Khaled in the two cases after producing him before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court at the end of his seven-day remand on Friday, said RAB-3's Assistant Police Commissioner Belayet Hossain.

But Magistrate Didarul Alam granted 5 days' remand in each of the cases and instructed the authorities to carefully question him after the hearing.

After the hearing, Khaled was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a 'routine check-up', said RAB-3 Captain Shafiullah Bulbul. He was later taken into the RAB's custody for questioning.

