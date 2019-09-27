Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for another 10 days

Investigators sought a total of 20 days in custody to interrogate Khaled in the two cases after producing him before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court at the end of his seven-day remand on Friday, said RAB-3's Assistant Police Commissioner Belayet Hossain.

But Magistrate Didarul Alam granted 5 days' remand in each of the cases and instructed the authorities to carefully question him after the hearing.

After the hearing, Khaled was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a 'routine check-up', said RAB-3 Captain Shafiullah Bulbul. He was later taken into the RAB's custody for questioning.