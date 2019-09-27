Govt admits Bangladeshi females returned from Saudi Arabia after sexual harassment
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2019 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 01:39 AM BdST
The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry, which had so far denied allegations of sexual abuse of Bangladeshi female workers in Saudi Arabia, has finally admitted the wrongdoing.
Out of the 111 women who returned on Aug 26, as many as 38 were abused physically and sexually while 48 others were deprived of regular salary and allowances, according to the report submitted to the committee on Thursday.
The ministry identified 11 reasons behind the women returning from Saudi Arabia before their contracts could run out.
Some of the women cited more than one reason such as both sexual harassments as well as not getting salary.
The others alleged deprivation of food and holidays, excessive work, and illness, among others.
Bangladesh started sending female domestic workers to Saudi Arabia after the signing of a deal in 2015.
As many of them started returning for alleged sexual harassment, the ministry sent a delegation to the Middle Eastern country. On return, the delegation said it found no evidence of torture of Bangladeshi women in Saudi Arabia.
Ali Ashraf, a member of the parliamentary committee who raised the issue in a meeting on Aug 28, told bdnews24.com they could not discuss the report in Thursday’s meeting due to a lack of time.
It has been kept aside for the next meeting,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt admits Bangladeshi females returned from Saudi Arabia after sexual harassment
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Both Gandhi, Bangabandhu relied on people power: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- DNCC starts drive to clear streets, walkways in Karwan Bazar
- Rohingya crisis: European envoys voice concern over Rakhine conditions
- Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral
- Rohingya crisis is a 'formidable challenge' for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- AL leader’s son detained in Joypurhat over ‘gambling’
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS
- Probe opens into GK Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral
- E-passport rollout pushed back again to December