Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Sep 2019 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 03:06 PM BdST

Former Jamalpur deputycommissioner Ahmed Kabir has been suspended after being removed from active duty earlier amid allegations of his getting intimate with a woman in his office.
The suspension order was issued on Wednesday, said Md Monir Uddin, additional secretary to the Discipline and Investigation Subdivision of Ministry of Public Administration.

Kabir has been mired in controversy ever since two video clips purportedly depicting him and a female office staffer engaging in physical intimacy emerged on Facebook last month.

The room shown in the video clip is the restroom in the DC’s office, according to reports.

Kabir was subsequently transferred to the Ministry of Public Administration as an ‘officer on special duty’ or OSD, on Aug 25, after the video went viral.

The Cabinet Division also formed a five-strong committee to investigate the allegations against Kabir.

The committee, headed by the division’s Joint Secretary Mushfiqur Rahhman visited Jamalpur and submitted a report to the public administration ministry on Sept 22.

Kabir has been suspended on the basis of the report, said ministry officials.

