Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Sep 2019 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 11:10 AM BdST

A man with ties to a series of crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Mymensingh.

Abdul Karim, 45, died in the shooting which took in Tarakanda Upazila's Mokamiakanda late on Thursday night, said the district's Detective Branch of Police OC Shah Kamal Akand.

The law enforcers launched a drive after being tipped off about the presence of drug dealers in the area, said the OC.

"As police arrived on the scene, the drug peddlers opened fire on them, triggering a shootout. The assailants managed to escape at one stage, leaving a wounded associate Abdul Karim behind."

Abdul was subsequently rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead, said OC Shah Kamal.

The dead man was implicated in at least 15 cases, 13 of which relate to drug offences, according to the police.

Law enforcement recovered a gun, a round of bullets and 200g of heroin from the spot, said OC Shah Kamal. A policeman was also injured in the incident.

