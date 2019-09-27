Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York

Gates, one of the richest men in the world and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, met Hasina at the Lotte New York Palace hotel on Thursday afternoon local time.



The American foundation is reported to be the largest private foundation in the world

holding over $50 billion in assets. The primary goals of the foundation are, globally, to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty, and, in the US, to expand educational opportunities and access to information technology.





Besides Gates, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, UN refugee agency UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi and former UNESCO director-general Irina Bokova also met Hasina.Besides them, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Chairman Alex Volkov called on Hasina.Her ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, National Advisory Council of Neurodevelopment Disorder and Autism of Bangladesh Chairperson Saima Wazed Hossain, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, among others, were present.She later joined a roundtable discussion organised by the US Chamber of Commerce at the hotel. Business leaders of the two countries attended the event.She was scheduled to receive the ‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth Award’ at a programme to be organised by UNICEF in her honour.The world leaders have gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly.