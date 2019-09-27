Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
Reazul Bashar from New York, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2019 02:54 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 03:22 AM BdST
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New York.
Gates, one of the richest men in the world and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, met Hasina at the Lotte New York Palace hotel on Thursday afternoon local time.
The American foundation is reported to be the largest private foundation in the world
holding over $50 billion in assets. The primary goals of the foundation are, globally, to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty, and, in the US, to expand educational opportunities and access to information technology.
Besides them, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Chairman Alex Volkov called on Hasina.
Her ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, National Advisory Council of Neurodevelopment Disorder and Autism of Bangladesh Chairperson Saima Wazed Hossain, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, among others, were present.
She was scheduled to receive the ‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth Award’ at a programme to be organised by UNICEF in her honour.
The world leaders have gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
