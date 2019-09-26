Rohingya crisis: European envoys voice concern over Rakhine conditions
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 03:22 PM BdST
The ambassadors of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland have expressed their “concern” over the shortcomings of Myanmar in creating suitable conditions for the voluntary, safe and sustainable return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to the Rakhine State.
“The international community must work jointly to urge and support steps by Myanmar towards a situation where this will be possible,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday after visiting the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar sheltering over 1.1 million Rohingyas.
Ambassador of Denmark Winnie Petersen, Ambassador of Norway Sidsel Bleken, Ambassador of Sweden Charlotta Schlyter, and Ambassador of Switzerland René Holenstein visited Cox’s Bazar together on September 25 and 26.
They reiterated their “high appreciation” of the continued humanitarian and other assistance provided to the Rohingya refugee population by the government and the people of Bangladesh, including by the local communities around Cox’s Bazar.
“We also commend the excellent work done by the humanitarian agencies in facing this crisis.”
“The strong collaboration between the Bangladeshi government, local actors and the international community through the UN, INGOs and NGOs has been key to this response,” they said in the statement.
The ambassadors acknowledged the "instrumental roles" played by UN agencies, NGOs and INGOs in alleviating the sufferings of the refugee population and supporting the host communities.
“We encourage the government of Bangladesh to continue its close collaboration with the humanitarian organizations, to preserve humanitarian operational space, and to enable them to function in a free and unimpeded manner and in a safe and secure environment," said the envoys.
“The Rohingya population who has sought refuge in Bangladesh need safety, security and dignity. A safe and secure situation in the camps and surrounding areas in Cox’s Bazar must be upheld, in which refugees and host communities are protected and can feel safe."
