RAB questions Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown
Published: 26 Sep 2019 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 01:46 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has taken Mohammedan Sporting Club Director-in-Charge Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan to its office for questioning as part of a crackdown on illegal casinos.
Police busted an illegal casino in the club four days ago.
The RAB raided his home at Monipuri Para in Dhaka’s Tejgaon late on Wednesday night.
“The house had been under watch since the evening. We entered it sometime ago,” RAB-2 Commander Lt Col Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com just before Wednesday midnight.
The operation aimed to question Lokman over the casino, Ashik said and added that the Mohammedan official was at home.
“We are talking to him. We’ve asked him to cooperate,” the RAB officer said.
RAB-2 official Maj Mohammad Ali told bdnes24.com around 12:45am on Thursday that Lokman was taken to its office and being quizzed.
Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan
As the crackdown continued, police raided Mohammedan, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dilkusha Sporting Club, and Victoria Sporting Club at Motijheel on Sunday, but made no arrest as there was no one in the clubs.
Lokman, who is also a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, had claimed he had to rent the space for gambling following “pressure from politicians”.
The law enforcers have arrested several leaders of the ruling Awami League and its youth affiliate Jubo League in the ongoing crackdown.
Fu-Wang Club. File Photo
After a drive on Fu-Wang Club at Tejgaon on Monday, police said they found no gambling equipment there but it was running a bar with licence.
The RAB launched a raid on the club again on Wednesday midnight.
“A huge amount of illegal liquor and beer have been found,” RAB-1 official ASP Sujoy Sarker told bdnews24.com as the raid was under way at 1:15am on Thursday.
“We are questioning those who have been found here,” he added.
