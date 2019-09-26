Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction

GK Shamim, who made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader, was arrested last week after the arrest of a leader of the ruling Awami League’s youth front in a crackdown on illegal casinos in Dhaka.

Allegations against him of influencing government officials with the identity of a Jubo League leader to secure contracts started to emerge later.

His firm reportedly has at least 22 construction projects with a total allocation of around Tk 60 billion, including in RAB headquarters, Secretariat and several hospitals.

As the authorities started investigating former government officials allegedly close to him, the allegations centring his Sylvan Wye Resort and Spa, a three-star under-construction facility, surfaced.

“An investigation committee has been formed after we received the allegations. The authorities will take the next step after the investigation,” Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Daudul Islam told bdnews24.com on Fruday.

The resort is being built on an around 50-acre piece of hilly land at Chhainga Para near tourism hotspot Nilachol, some five kilometres from Bandarban town.

Shamim and the seven other owners have initially invested around Tk 100 million in the nearly Tk 2 billion project.

The other owners are Chattogram MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury’s brother Jashim Uddin Montu, Fazlul Karim Chowdhury, Jamil Uddin Shubho, SHM Mohsin, Umme Habiba Nasima Akter, Zia Uddin Abir and Zawad Uddin Abrab.

Montu is the chairman of the entity, Fazlul Karim managing director, and Shamim and Shubho deputy managing directors, according to minutes of a meeting on the purchase of the land.

Montu acknowledged Shamim’s involvement in the project and purchase of 50 acres land for the resort.

Asked how they had bought the land despite not being permanent residents of the Chittagong Hill Tracts district, Montu claimed he is a permanent resident of the district. He skirted further questions on the issue.

The 1997 CHT Peace Treaty states that no one other than permanent residents can purchase land in the three districts under the hill tracts.

According to minutes of the meeting, the authorities vested the authority on Montu to sell around 0.1837 acres land for a police camp.

Montu later donated the land and a two-storey building for the outpost has also been constructed on behalf of the resort.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police Zakir Hossain Majumder said he had only signed the documents receiving the land soon after joining the workplace, but the process had started long ago.

During a visit to the site, bdnews24.com found that the police camp has been built and work to construct other structures is under way.

A Marma neighbourhood of six families were evicted for the constructions.

Around 200 families of nearby Laimi Bom Para and Chhainga Para belonging to the small ethnic group the Tripura fear they will be evicted for the resort.

The locals alleged the constructors grabbed their land and paved their path by fencing the site with barbed wire.

Juamliam Amlai, the district committee chief of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Forest and Land Rights Protection Movement, said: “GK Shamim’s investment has reached even the hills.”

“The hill people have been evicted from their land because of the resort. Even the authorities appear to be helpless to their powers,” he said.

Bandarban Corruption Prevention Committee President Ong Chong Marma told bdnews24.com: “Steps must be taken against those involved in the trading of land even after having no permanent residency here. Otherwise, land grabbers will be encouraged to encroach on our land by breaching the law.”