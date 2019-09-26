Home > Bangladesh

Police inspector suspended for Facebook post on casino, chief whip

Published: 26 Sep 2019 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 12:09 AM BdST

An inspector of the Armed Police Battalion or APBN has been suspended over a Facebook post targeting the police and parliament’s Chief Whip Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury.

In his post on Sept 20 that went viral on social media, Mahmud Saiful Amin gave an account of “how officers-in-charge of police stations and detective police took money from the gambling facilities”.

He headlined the post “Club-Gambling-MP and OC".

"Inspector Mahmud Saiful Amin has been suspended for violating public service discipline," Additional Inspector General of APBN Mosharraf Hossain told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Saiful has been attached to the Rangpur Range, according to an order.

After the media reported that there were 60 illegal casinos operated by the ruling party leaders in Dhaka, the law-enforcing agencies have been raiding clubs and bars since Sept 18.

Several leaders of the ruling Awami League and its youth affiliate Jubo League were arrested during the raids.

Some bank accounts have been frozen and millions of taka, counterfeit currencies, drugs and gambling equipment were seized and travel bans were imposed on some after the raids.

The law enforcers have denied any knowledge of the illegal activities, but Saiful’s post put them in an embarrassing situation as he gave an “account of how much police and the chief whip received from illegal casinos”.

Chief Whip Shamsul, who is also the secretary general of the Chittagong Abahani, expressed ire after police raided the sport club on Saturday and said they found gambling equipment there.

