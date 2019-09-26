Hasina urges world leaders to stick to their commitments for achieving SDGs
Reazul Bashar from New York, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 02:57 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reminded the world leaders about the commitments they had made for achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
She co-moderated the ‘Leaders Dialogue 4: Localising the Sustainable Development Goals’ at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the world body’s 74th General Assembly.
SDG localisation is the process of implementing and monitoring strategies at the very local level reflecting different challenges and opportunities, Hasina said.
She said “meaningful” partnership and cooperation are equally essential, both at the local and global levels.
“I would like to request all the global leaders to stick to our commitments that we had made for the planet and people,” the prime minister said.
“I am sure that together we can bring the benefits of the SDGs to most marginalized people often at the bottom of the society,” she added.
Hasina also shared Bangladesh’s experience on the localisation strategies for SDGs.
Learning from the experience of MDGs, Bangladesh has integrated the SDGs into its 7th Five Year Plan and again incorporating those in its upcoming 8th Five Year Plan for 2021-2025, she said.
“We have adopted the “whole of society” approach in SDGs implementation by involving various stakeholders, in particular those who are at the bottom,” she said.
Bangladesh has created an innovative monitoring framework and for which it has launched an online “SDG tracker” to monitor the progress in real time, according to Hasina.
It has also created a National Data Coordination Committee to expedite authentic data collection process and its utilisations.
“We are trying to mobilise resources and realize innovative financing involving the private sector and responsive civil society.
“However, like other developing countries, we need enhanced support from multilateral and bilateral development partners,” she said.
Principal Coordinator for SDGs at the PMO Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque, among others, attended the event.
