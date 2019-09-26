Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral

Mamun, who is currently serving jail time in a money laundering case, was released for eight hours at 9am on Thursday, said senior jailor Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On Wednesday, jailor Mahabub Alam said they received the paperwork for the release of Gias Al Mamun on parole. As per the conditions of the parole, he will not be allowed to go beyond a specific area and will be under the watch of police throughout. He will return to the prison after the burial of his mother.

Mamun, a friend and business associate of BNP leader Tarique Rahman, has been in prison since his arrest during the military-backed caretaker government’s term. He has been named in over 20 cases relating to extortion, corruption, tax evasion and other crimes.

He had also been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and fined Tk 200 million in a separate case of money laundering along with BNP's acting chief in exile Tarique Rahman.

His mother Mosammat Halima Khatun died during treatment at a hospital in Dhaka early on Wednesday morning, his brother and former BNP MP Hafiz Ibrahim said.

A plea for his parole was subsequently filed by his other brother Jalal Uddin Rumi.