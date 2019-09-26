Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 11:19 AM BdST
Four members of a family have been found dead with their throats slashed in the home of a Dubai-based migrant worker in Cox`s Bazar’s Ukhia Upazila.
The murder took place at Purboratnapalong village under Ratnapalong Union on Wednesday night, said Ukhia Police Station OC Abul Mansur.
The bodies have been identified as expatriate Rokel Barua’s mother Sukhibala Barua, 65, his wife Mila Barua, 26, his son Robin Barua, 2, and his niece Sony Barua, 9.
“Police arrived at the spot after receiving the news. It is still unclear as to who committed the murders or the motive behind it,” said OC Abul.
"The door to the single-storey house was locked from the inside. The house has a stairway inside which leads to the roof. It is possible for the assailants to have escape through the roof after committing the crime,” Ratnapalong Union Parishad Chairman Khairul Alam Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.
The chairman was unable to provide any further details.
