Both Gandhi, Bangabandhu relied on people power: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 05:51 PM BdST
Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have relied on people power in their endeavour to create fair, equitable and safe societies, bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has said.
In the latest round of climate protests across the world, people power is making all the impact, Khalidi said at an event organised by Gandhi Ashram Trust in Dhaka on Thursday.
“Both initiated or organised non-violent noncooperation movement against the powers that be. Both were faced with villainous opponents who turned things violent,” he said.
As for Bangabandhu, his non-violent protests were met with brutal, massively disproportionate military power of the Pakistani army.
“Resistance followed, in both cases, in different forms, both our heroes emerged victorious.”
Earlier this week, the #ShutdownDC was the culmination of a series of protests organised by young activists around the world. Thousands descended on the US capital bringing traffic to a halt and without even firing a gunshot in trigger-happy America.
"This relentless onslaught on nature, on this tiny planet that is home to seven billion of us, in addition to numerous, countless other creatures, plants and trees, is more damaging than probably all the wars in human history put together," said Khalidi.
Highlighting the protesters’ call for action against the extremities of climate change and its impact on the global population, Khalidi said: “In their lifetime, Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu worked for fair, equitable and safe societies. These climate protesters have a similar objective.”
The programme at the National Museum in Shahbagh was also attended by Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammed Abdur Razzaque, former fisheries and livestock minister Narayan Chandra Chanda, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das and Gandhi Ashram Trust’s Chairman Swadesh Roy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya crisis: European envoys voice concern over Rakhine conditions
- Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral
- Rohingya crisis is a 'formidable challenge' for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- AL leader’s son detained in Joypurhat over ‘gambling’
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Hasina urges world leaders to stick to their commitments for achieving SDGs
- RAB raids home of Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown
- Police inspector suspended for Facebook post on casino, chief whip
- Bangladesh found its own path of development under Hasina’s leadership: China
Most Read
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS
- RAB questions Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown
- E-passport rollout pushed back again to December