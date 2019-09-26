Both Gandhi, Bangabandhu relied on people power: Toufique Imrose Khalidi

In the latest round of climate protests across the world, people power is making all the impact, Khalidi said at an event organised by Gandhi Ashram Trust in Dhaka on Thursday.

“Both initiated or organised non-violent noncooperation movement against the powers that be. Both were faced with villainous opponents who turned things violent,” he said.

In Gandhi’s case, it was caused in an indirect way: post-1947 India saw terrible violence, with more than a million deaths, nearly 15 million displaced, families separated, thanks to the forces he defeated.

As for Bangabandhu, his non-violent protests were met with brutal, massively disproportionate military power of the Pakistani army.

“Resistance followed, in both cases, in different forms, both our heroes emerged victorious.”

The influence of pioneering leaders such as Gandhi and Bangabandhu is evident in the ongoing climate protests organised by young activists around the world, according to Khalidi.

Earlier this week, the #ShutdownDC was the culmination of a series of protests organised by young activists around the world. Thousands descended on the US capital bringing traffic to a halt and without even firing a gunshot in trigger-happy America.

"This relentless onslaught on nature, on this tiny planet that is home to seven billion of us, in addition to numerous, countless other creatures, plants and trees, is more damaging than probably all the wars in human history put together," said Khalidi.

Highlighting the protesters’ call for action against the extremities of climate change and its impact on the global population, Khalidi said: “In their lifetime, Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu worked for fair, equitable and safe societies. These climate protesters have a similar objective.”

Khalidi was addressing a seminar on the founding fathers of India and Bangladesh along with historian Dr Muntasir Mamun, organised by the Gandhi Ashram Trust to commemorate their 150th and 100th birth anniversaries.

The programme at the National Museum in Shahbagh was also attended by Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammed Abdur Razzaque, former fisheries and livestock minister Narayan Chandra Chanda, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das and Gandhi Ashram Trust’s Chairman Swadesh Roy.