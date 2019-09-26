Bangladesh found its own path of development under Hasina’s leadership: China
Published: 26 Sep 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 12:05 AM BdST
New Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership and said on her “wise” watch, Bangladesh has “found its own path of development”.
That path, he said, is tailored to its needs, with the highest GDP growth rate and the sharpest development trajectory in the region and even the whole world.
Jiming was speaking at the reception he hosted on Wednesday for the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.
The ambassador highlighted Chinese development in the last years and said in the new era, a country as ancient as China has taken on a “brand new appearance”.
“We have made major breakthroughs in aerospace technology, quantum science, deep-sea exploration, supercomputing, satellite navigation, big data, artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies, and led the world in terms of the number of R & D personnel and patent applications, and topped the middle-income economies on the Innovation Index.
“China has become an influential power in science and technology,” Jiming said, before appreciating Bangladesh’s development.
China and Bangladesh embarked on the strategic partnership in recent years with Beijing’s commitment to invest in Dhaka’s infrastructure development projects.
“Between China and Bangladesh, our peoples are close to each other, our national conditions share similarities, and our development goals are aligned, which gives us plenty of space to work together,” the ambassador said.
“We are willing to join hands with our Bangladeshi friends to promote traditional friendship, consolidate strategic cooperation and deepen strategic mutual trust.
“We want to be good partners for a shared development, good neighbors that act with utmost sincerity and good brothers who care for each other,” he said.
“Let’s work jointly to make the Chinese Dream and the Sonar Bangla Dream come true.”
Government ministers, politicians, businessmen, academia, think tanks and media representatives attended the reception, among others.
