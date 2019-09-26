Home > Bangladesh

AL leader’s son detained in Joypurhat over ‘gambling’

  Joypurhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Sep 2019

Police have detained the son of a local Awami League leader along with nine others for allegedly engaging in gambling activities at a local club.

They were taken into custody from the  Friends Club at Joypurhat town’s Zero Point on Wednesday night, said police.

The detainees are Ariful Alam Rubel, the son of the ruling party's Joypurhat unit chief Rebeka Sultana, Fuad Matin, Shafiul Alam, Bokul Hossain, Shipon, Monirul Islam, Samiul Alam, 'Milon' and 'Rubel'.

All of them are residents of different areas of the municipality.

The detainees had been carrying out gambling activities at Friends Club in the city for a long time, said Joypurhat Sadar Police Inspector (Investigation) Raihan Hossain.

Police conducted a raid on a tip and detained the perpetrators, said Inspector Raihan.

The law enforcers seized various gambling equipment, Tk 52,000 in cash, four motorcycles and empty bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot, he said.

Preparations are underway to start cases against the detainees under the conventional laws before sending them to court, said Raihan. 

