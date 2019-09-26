AL leader’s son detained in Joypurhat over ‘gambling’
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 12:22 PM BdST
Police have detained the son of a local Awami League leader along with nine others for allegedly engaging in gambling activities at a local club.
They were taken into custody from the Friends Club at Joypurhat town’s Zero Point on Wednesday night, said police.
The detainees are Ariful Alam Rubel, the son of the ruling party's Joypurhat unit chief Rebeka Sultana, Fuad Matin, Shafiul Alam, Bokul Hossain, Shipon, Monirul Islam, Samiul Alam, 'Milon' and 'Rubel'.
The detainees had been carrying out gambling activities at Friends Club in the city for a long time, said Joypurhat Sadar Police Inspector (Investigation) Raihan Hossain.
Police conducted a raid on a tip and detained the perpetrators, said Inspector Raihan.
The law enforcers seized various gambling equipment, Tk 52,000 in cash, four motorcycles and empty bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot, he said.
Preparations are underway to start cases against the detainees under the conventional laws before sending them to court, said Raihan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Hasina urges world leaders to stick to their commitments for achieving SDGs
- RAB raids home of Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown
- Police inspector suspended for Facebook post on casino, chief whip
- Bangladesh found its own path of development under Hasina’s leadership: China
- E-passport rollout pushed back again to December
- Durga Puja holidays extended by five days in primary schools
- Further efforts required in Rakhine State for sustainable Rohingya return: UNHCR
- Ministers hint Road Transport Act may change as transporters pile pressure
Most Read
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders
- RAB questions Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown