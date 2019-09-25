Home > Bangladesh

Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull five more bodies as death toll hits 9

  Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Sep 2019 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 12:00 PM BdST

Rescuers have recovered five more bodies after a boat capsized in the Kaliakuta Haor in Sunamganj’s Derai Upazila on Tuesday.
The bodies were pulled from the swamp between 6am and 10am on Wednesday, said Derai Police Station OC KM Nazrul Islam, as the death toll climbs to nine.

Six children are among the dead after the boat bound for Perua village under Charnachor union from Masimpur carrying nearly 30 passengers sank around 7pm on Tuesday

The casualties have been identified as Shanta Begum, 4, Asad Mia, 6, Azirun Nesa, 30, Roitonu Necha, 35, and Karima Begum, 62. 

Earlier, the bodies of four children, identified as 'Shamim', 2, 'Sohan', 2, 'Azam', 2 and 'Abir', 3, were recovered on Tuesday evening. 

According to the police, locals rescued some of the passengers while others swam ashore when strong winds tipped the boat over.

The authorities are still searching for a missing person but the rescue efforts are being hampered by inclement weather, said OC Nazrul.

Derai Upazila Chairman Monzur Alam Chowdhury said the local authorities will provide the necessary support to the families of the victims.

