Hasina to present four-point proposal to UNGA over Rohingya crisis

Hasina will present a four-point proposal to the United Nation General Assembly to resolve the crisis, she said in a high level meeting titled ‘Rohingya crisis: a way forward’ organised by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh and the OIC Secretariat.

The prime minister will deliver her speech on the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept 27.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad compared the persecution of the Rohingyas to that of the Jews in the infamous Nazi concentration camps during the World War II and the Cambodian genocide.

It is clear that the Myanmar government is unwilling to take any action to resolve the Rohingya crisis, and therefore, it is left to the international community to do something about the situation, Mahathir said.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation secretary general, ministers and delegates from other Muslim countries were present at the meeting. Delegates from other countries including the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and Singapore were also in attendance.

It is regrettable that yet another year has passed without any solution to the Rohingya crisis, said Hasina.

Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million forcibly deported Myanmar Nationals, among whom 750,000 entered the country following a fresh crackdown on them by the Myanmar army in August 2017. The UN has described the atrocities on the Rohingyas as ‘ethnic cleansing.’

The Rohingya refugees could not be repatriated despite two attempts as Myanmar failed to create a safe environment for them.

Bangladesh has opened its borders to the Rohingyas in the spirit of humanitarianism and extended all kinds of humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, health, water and sanitation, said the Hasina.

It will continue to do everything possible to ensure the basic needs of the Rohingyas pending their return to their homeland, she added.

The Rohingya crisis is a ‘political problem’ which is rooted in Myanmar, the Bangladesh leader noted.

“I reiterate, the root of the Rohingya problem lies in Myanmar and the solution has to be found in Myanmar. While humanitarian assistance and other supports to the Rohingyas address their immediate needs, it is important to achieve a long term solution in Myanmar to the protracted Rohingya crisis. They must be able to return to their homes where they lived for centuries.”

Hasina stressed the need to ensure accountability for the human rights violations in the Rakhine state in order to ensure sustainable, safe and voluntary return of the Rohingyas.

“Bangladesh is following the ongoing proceedings of the International Criminal Court. We believe that OIC can also play a major role in fulfilling the need to ensure accountability through the Ad-Hoc Ministerial Group on Accountability,” the prime minister said.

Hasina presented a five-point proposal to the 72nd UN General Assembly in 2017 after the Rohingya crisis intensified.

The proposal included the complete implementation of the recommendations by Kofi Annan Commission and establishing a ‘civilian observers safe zone’ in the Rakhine state.

She subsequently outlined the crux of the proposal she would be presenting to the General Assembly later. These include, a clear political will backed by 'concrete actions' on Myanmar's part to take back the Rohingyas and the deployment of civilian monitors from international community in the Rakhine state, among others.

Many Rohingyas have become internally displaced persons or IDPs languishing in camps in Rakhine, said Mahathir. "When the world likened the IDP camps to those notorious concentration camps in the past, the Myanmar government has been quick to deny."

The Malaysian leader believes that the crisis will only execerbate the longer the Rohingya refugees stay in the camps in Cox’s Bazar and urged Myanmar to create a safe environment to facilitate their return.

“Myanmar should demonstrate that it is serious in alleviating the crisis,” he said.

The foremost task is to take the necessery steps to ensure the Rohingyas’ return in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner, Mahathir said as he highlighted his government’s stance on the issue. “This can only be done by granting full citizenship to the Rohingyas,” he said.

“It is obvious that Myanmar’s attempt on ensuring accountability has failed. How would such attempts work if the perpetrators responsible for the atrocities are part of the system?”

He continued, “As it is, none of the atrocities committed in2017 have been accounted for. Even those convicted for the Inn Dinn mass killings, for example were released after serving barely one year of their 10-year sentence.”

Emphasising the effects of the Rohingya crisis on the environment, Hasina said Bangladesh has allocated over 6,800 acres of forest land for sheltering the Rohingyas while incurring huge ecological hazards and environmental destruction in the process.

She also mentioned the development of “Bhasan Char (Bhasan Island)” as a separate housing place with all the humanitarian provisions to protect the displaced Rohingyas.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Saima Wazed Putul, chairperson of National Advisory Council of Neuro Development Disorder and Autism of Bangladesh, were present on the occassion.

The participants have expressed strong support to Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis and stressed the need to ensure safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, the foreign minister said later in a briefing.

“They applauded Bangladesh for providing shelter to 1.1 million Rohingyas and assured that they will tell Myanmar to repatriate their citizens from Bangladesh. I believe it is a great achievement for Bangladesh,” said the foreign minister.

Some of the OIC members have promised to donate $270 million to the UNHCR, he said.

Hasina met Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and also spoke on an event organised by Global Commission on Adaptation. She joined the lunch hosted by the UN secretary general.